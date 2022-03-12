Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
U.S. gas prices hit record highs following sanctions on Russia
Published March 12, 2022 at 2:46 PM PST
Western sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine have pushed up gas prices. Though the U.S. was not a big buyer of Russian oil, it's still subject to the whims of global energy markets.
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.