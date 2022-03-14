Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady decides retirement is not for him
Published March 14, 2022 at 2:14 AM PDT
Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who less than six weeks ago announced his retirement from football, says he's changed his mind and will return for a 23rd season.
