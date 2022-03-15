© 2022 KUNR
A look inside the war in Ukraine from the capital city of Kyiv

By Rachel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published March 15, 2022 at 4:13 AM PDT

Talks between Russia and Ukraine continue Tuesday after a round of talks on Monday ended without a breakthrough. At the same time, Russian forces keep pressing in on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
