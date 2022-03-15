Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
Morning news brief
Published March 15, 2022 at 2:12 AM PDT
On Day 20 of the war, Russia continues to pummel cities across Ukraine. Fed policymakers open a two-day meeting Tuesday. Two homeless men are dead and three others injured in attacks in DC and NYC.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.