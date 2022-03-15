© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Rachel Martin
Published March 15, 2022 at 2:12 AM PDT

On Day 20 of the war, Russia continues to pummel cities across Ukraine. Fed policymakers open a two-day meeting Tuesday. Two homeless men are dead and three others injured in attacks in DC and NYC.

Copyright 2022 NPR

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin