Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
Pfizer-BioNTech seek FDA authorization for 2nd COVID booster for older adults
Published March 16, 2022 at 2:10 AM PDT
Pfizer says it will soon submit data on a fourth COVID shot to the Food and Drug Administration. What is the case for another booster, and is there a downside to the approach?
Copyright 2022 NPR
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Rob Stein is a correspondent and senior editor on NPR's science desk.