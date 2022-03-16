© 2022 KUNR
Remembering jazz trumpet player Ron Miles, a thinking person's improviser

Fresh Air | By Kevin Whitehead
Published March 16, 2022 at 10:33 AM PDT

Some trumpeters aim to blow you away with their imposing technique; Miles drew the listener in. The performer, who died March 8, specialized in genre-blurring jazz that mixed old and new sounds.

Kevin Whitehead
Kevin Whitehead is the jazz critic for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. Currently he reviews for The Audio Beat and Point of Departure.
