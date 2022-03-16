Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
Remembering jazz trumpet player Ron Miles, a thinking person's improviser
Kevin Whitehead
Published March 16, 2022 at 10:33 AM PDT
Some trumpeters aim to blow you away with their imposing technique; Miles drew the listener in. The performer, who died March 8, specialized in genre-blurring jazz that mixed old and new sounds.
