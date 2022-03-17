© 2022 KUNR
President Biden has announced another huge weapons package for Ukraine

By Leila Fadel,
Greg Myre
Published March 17, 2022 at 2:04 AM PDT

The package by the White House includes missiles to take out tanks and bring down Russian aircraft — as well as drones that the U.S. hasn't provided previously.

