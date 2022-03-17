© 2022 KUNR
Survivors found in bombed Ukrainian theater where 'children' was marked outside in big white text

Published March 17, 2022 at 9:06 AM PDT
Satellite imagery of Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 14 showing the Mariupol Drama Theater which was bombed on March 16. The building had been used as a shelter for hundreds of Ukrainian civilians. Notably, on the March 14 satellite imagery, the word "children" is written in large white letters (in Russian) in front of and behind the theater. (Satellite image/Maxar Technologies via Getty Images)
Civilian survivors are emerging out of a theater bombed in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Satellite images show that Ukrainians had written the word “children” on two sides of the theater — but it was hit anyway.

We get the latest from CNN’s Ivan Watson in Ukraine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

