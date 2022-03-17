Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
Survivors found in bombed Ukrainian theater where 'children' was marked outside in big white text
Published March 17, 2022 at 9:06 AM PDT
Civilian survivors are emerging out of a theater bombed in Mariupol, Ukraine.
Satellite images show that Ukrainians had written the word “children” on two sides of the theater — but it was hit anyway.
We get the latest from CNN’s Ivan Watson in Ukraine.
