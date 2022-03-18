Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
News brief: Biden-Xi talks, missiles strike within Lviv city limits, Moderna booster
Published March 18, 2022 at 2:02 AM PDT
President Biden will talk to China's president about the Russia-Ukraine war. Russia strikes targets in western Ukraine. Moderna is asking the FDA to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine.
