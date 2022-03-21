Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
Conditions are deteriorating In Mariupol which is encircled by Russian troops
Published March 21, 2022 at 4:15 AM PDT
Hundreds of thousands of civilians remain trapped in the Ukrainian city — with dwindling supplies of food and water and no electricity. Mariupol has been bombarded by the Russians for weeks now.
