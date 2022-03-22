Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
Investigators are trying to determine why a Chinese airline plane crashed
Published March 22, 2022 at 2:05 AM PDT
A China Eastern Airlines plane with 132 passengers and crew aboard crashed on Monday west of Hong Kong. Authorities don't yet know why the Boeing 737 went down.
