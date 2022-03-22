© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!

Investigators are trying to determine why a Chinese airline plane crashed

By Steve Inskeep,
Emily Feng
Published March 22, 2022 at 2:05 AM PDT

A China Eastern Airlines plane with 132 passengers and crew aboard crashed on Monday west of Hong Kong. Authorities don't yet know why the Boeing 737 went down.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng