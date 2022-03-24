Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
News brief: Russia-Ukraine crisis, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Idaho abortion law
Published March 24, 2022 at 2:11 AM PDT
A month into the Russian invasion, the situation worsens in Ukraine. Biden's Supreme Court nominee faces a final day of senators' questions. A new Idaho law is modeled after the abortion ban in Texas.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.