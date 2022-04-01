© 2022 KUNR
New Fed report signals concerns over a housing bubble

Published April 1, 2022 at 9:11 AM PDT

New jobs numbers out Friday pushed the unemployment rate to a new pandemic-era low of 3.6%. But as strong hiring continues, another measure of economic growth has some economists concerned a housing bubble may be brewing.

A new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas says rising housing costs “are out of step with market fundamentals.”

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Enrique Martínez-García, senior research economist and advisor at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

