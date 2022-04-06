© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our spring fund drive is happening now! Click here to make a gift to KUNR Public Radio today.

What's happening on the ground in Kyiv, Bucha

Published April 6, 2022 at 10:06 AM PDT

NATO foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels Tuesday to discuss renewed support for Ukraine. And the Biden administration is expected to announce new sanctions against Russia.

Fred Pleitgen, CNN’s senior international correspondent, shares his reporting from Kyiv and the neighboring town of Bucha, where Ukrainian officials say Russian soldiers killed hundreds of civilians.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.