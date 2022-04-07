© 2022 KUNR
Senate expected to confirm the first Black woman to the Supreme Court

Published April 7, 2022 at 9:06 AM PDT

Senators are likely to vote Thursday afternoon on the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. President Biden’s nominee was picked to replace Justice Stephen Breyer.

Melissa Murray, New York University law professor and co-host of Supreme Court podcast “Strict Scrutiny,” reflects on the significance of the vote.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.