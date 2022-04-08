© 2022 KUNR
Russian invasion of Ukraine sparks fears of a nuclear disaster

Published April 8, 2022 at 9:06 AM PDT
A damaged gas mask lies on the pavement at a Russian position which was overran by Ukrainian forces, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 31, 2022. (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
Ukraine is one of the world’s top producers of nuclear power, and the Russian invasion has raised fears of a potential nuclear disaster there.

Russian troops withdrew from the area around Chernobyl just days ago. But fighting continues around the nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Edwin Lyman, director of nuclear power safety with the Union of Concerned Scientists.

