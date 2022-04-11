© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our spring fund drive is happening now! Click here to make a gift to KUNR Public Radio today.

Why the U.S. population growth slowed down last year — and why it matters

Published April 11, 2022 at 9:52 AM PDT

The United States’s population is growing at the slowest rate in the country’s history.

After stagnating over the past decade, population growth fell in 2020 and then fell even further in 2021, according to new census data.

Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic, explains the reasons why and why this slow growth matters.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.