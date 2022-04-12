© 2022 KUNR
Artillery fire pounds eastern Ukraine towns as Russia consolidates focus on the region

Published April 12, 2022 at 9:06 AM PDT

Heavy Russian artillery fire is targeting eastern Ukraine Tuesday, as new accounts reveal evidence that the death toll there is likely higher than initially reported.

This comes as President Vladimir Putin tells the Russian state news agency Tass that his country’s military goal in Ukraine is “noble” and meant to help the people of the Donbas region.

CNN’s Ben Wedeman joins host Anthony Brooks from Barvinkove, a frontline town 20 miles from the Russian border.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.