Promising new Moderna booster targets multiple COVID-19 strains

By fall there could be a new type of COVID-19 booster shot that would target more than one strain of the disease. Preliminary data show that the new shot, being developed by Moderna, produces more antibodies than its current booster.

But there are still questions about the new shot, including whether those extra antibodies will be better at preventing serious infections and hospitalizations.

STAT reporter Matthew Herper is writing about the new booster and joins host Celeste Headless to discuss the issue.

