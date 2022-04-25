Twitter Board considering Musk's offer

Just days after Twitter was considering a ‘poison pill’ that would keep Elon Musk from buying the company, its board is now seriously considering his $46.5 billion offer.

Obtaining commitments for the financing was a turning point for how the board viewed Musk’s bid of $54.20 a share.

The Atlantic’s staff writer Derek Thompson joins host Peter O’Dowd with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

