Ukrainian photographer and artist Maxim Dondyuk joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss how he started collecting tens of thousands of family photographs left behind at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which exploded and melted down 36 years ago Tuesday.

