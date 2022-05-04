© 2022 KUNR
Chicago's guaranteed income program is now accepting applications from struggling families

Published May 4, 2022 at 9:52 AM PDT

Thousands of Chicago residents are applying for the city’s guaranteed income pilot.

The program promises to give out $500 monthly cash payments to 5,000 low-income households for a year with no strings attached and is part of the city’s economic pandemic recovery plan.

WBEZ’s Esther Yoon-Ji Kang reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

