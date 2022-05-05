'A Very British Scandal' tells the story of the Duchess of Argyle's sensationalized sex life

The miniseries “A Very British Scandal” depicts the real-life story of the Duchess of Argyle (played by Claire Foy) whose sex life was sensationalized in a 1960s court case.

We look at who the “Dirty Duchess” was and how her story created a media frenzy, a precursor to tabloid and media coverage to come. The three-part series, which also stars Paul Bettany, is streaming on Prime Video.

NPR’s Mandalit del Barco reports.

