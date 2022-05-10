Son of infamous former dictator set to become future president of the Philippines

The son of the former dictator Ferdinand Marcos appears set to become the next president of the Philippines.

Early election results show Ferdinand Marcos Jr. winning a landslide victory against his closest rival, Leni Robredo.

The Marcos family was driven into exile by a popular revolt in the Philippines in 1986, but they have spent years trying to stage a political comeback.

NPR correspondent Julie McCarthy has the latest details from Manila.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.