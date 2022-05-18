Congress balks at future COVID spending

The COVID pandemic has cost around 1 million American lives and many more across the globe.

But ever since the vaccines were rolled out, the U.S. government ensured that it would cover 100% of the cost and that no one would be charged as initial doses and boosters were administered.

That may be changing, as congressional funding for COVID begins to dry up.

Rachel Cohrs, Washington correspondent at STAT, the health and medicine publication, explains the implications of that shift.

