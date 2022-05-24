© 2022 KUNR
The last functioning public pay phone in Manhattan has been removed

Published May 24, 2022 at 2:52 AM PDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The days of fishing through your pockets for change to make a phone call are officially over in New York City. Yesterday in Manhattan, crews removed the last functioning public payphone, which was on Seventh Avenue in Midtown. The city has gradually been replacing payphones with public Wi-Fi hotspots where people can hop online and even charge a cellphone. The next stop for that old payphone - it's headed to the Museum of the City of New York. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.