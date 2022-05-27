© 2022 KUNR
TV shows and movies keep getting longer as the industry experiments with runtimes

Published May 27, 2022 at 9:52 AM PDT
From left to right, Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in "Stranger Things." (Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)
“Stranger Things” season 4 debuts Friday — and each episode is over an hour.

It’s the latest example of TV shows getting longer and longer, as platforms like Netflix allow creatives freedom from broadcast schedules and distribution demands.

We discuss what this means for the industry and consumers with Daniel Loría, editorial director of BoxOffice Pro, a publication that follows movie release trends.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.