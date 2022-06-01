© 2022 KUNR
Canada proposes new gun control laws after American mass shootings

Published June 1, 2022 at 10:40 AM PDT

Canada is debating a national freeze on handgun ownership and new red flag laws following the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

Prospects for gun control in the U.S. remain dim, however. And Canadian conservatives say the new measures would not stop the smuggling of illegal weapons across the border.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Chris Hall, national affairs editor and host of The House on CBC Radio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

