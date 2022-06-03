© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A scrappy DIY group shoots for the moon

Published June 3, 2022 at 10:52 AM PDT

An amateur group of space enthusiasts from Copenhagen have been spending their spare time building rockets, totally funded through crowdsourcing.

The U.S., Russia, and China have already launched humans into orbit, as have a handful of private companies. With the arrival of the commercial space age, how relevant is this DIY endeavor?

Brett Dahlberg of IEEE Spectrum reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.