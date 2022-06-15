We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Counterterrorism researchers say they lack the data to prevent future violence
Published June 15, 2022 at 2:11 AM PDT
A year ago, the Biden administration launched a national plan to counter domestic terrorism. But are federal agencies hampering anti-terrorism efforts by failing to report basic data?
Odette Yousef
