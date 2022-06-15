We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
The Fed is expected to raise interest rates to get a grip on rising inflation
Published June 15, 2022 at 4:19 AM PDT
The Federal Reserve wants to control inflation, and its number-one weapon is higher interest rates. The Fed is expected to announce another sharp jump in borrowing costs on Wednesday.
