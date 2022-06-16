© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump pressuring VP Pence to decertify the election

Published June 16, 2022 at 9:06 AM PDT

NPR congressional reporter Claudia Grisales joins Here & Now host Scott Tong to discuss what House Select Committee Vice-Chair Liz Cheney calls former President Donald Trump’s “relentless effort” to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to reject Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, as Trump supporters were attacking the Capitol building.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.