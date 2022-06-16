We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Morning news brief
Published June 16, 2022 at 2:10 AM PDT
The House Jan. 6 panel holds its third public hearing. Ukraine struggles to hold off Russian advances in the eastern Donbas region. The Federal Reserve announced a big jump in interest rates.
