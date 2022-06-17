© 2022 KUNR
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

Julian Assange can be extradited to the U.S. to face spying charges, U.K. says

By A Martínez,
Willem Marx
Published June 17, 2022 at 4:33 AM PDT

