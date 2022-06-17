© 2022 KUNR
NBA Championship: Golden State defeats the Boston Celtics 103-90

By Tom Goldman
Published June 17, 2022 at 2:16 AM PDT

The Golden State Warriors have clinched the team's fourth NBA title in eight years, decisively defeating the Boston Celtics on the road, 103-90, to win the seven-game championship series, 4-2.

Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent.
