NBA Championship: Golden State defeats the Boston Celtics 103-90
Published June 17, 2022 at 2:16 AM PDT
The Golden State Warriors have clinched the team's fourth NBA title in eight years, decisively defeating the Boston Celtics on the road, 103-90, to win the seven-game championship series, 4-2.
