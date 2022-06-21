We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Morning news brief
Published June 21, 2022 at 2:12 AM PDT
The House Jan. 6 panel holds another public hearing. Russia is close to capturing a key city in the eastern part of Ukraine. Analysis shows cryptocurrency tech is vulnerable to tampering.
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.