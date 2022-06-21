© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

Russian forces have captured nearly all off Severodonetsk

By Steve Inskeep,
Greg Myre
Published June 21, 2022 at 2:12 AM PDT

Russia appears on the cusp of capturing Severodonetsk — a key Ukrainian city in the eastern part of the country. It's a city that's been at the center of the fighting for weeks.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
See stories by Greg Myre