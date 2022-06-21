We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Russian forces have captured nearly all off Severodonetsk
Published June 21, 2022 at 2:12 AM PDT
Russia appears on the cusp of capturing Severodonetsk — a key Ukrainian city in the eastern part of the country. It's a city that's been at the center of the fighting for weeks.
