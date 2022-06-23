We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Morning news brief
Published June 23, 2022 at 2:08 AM PDT
The Jan. 6 hearing will outline pressure on the DOJ to help overturn the election. The death toll continues to climb after the earthquake in Afghanistan. President Biden will attend the G7 summit.
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.