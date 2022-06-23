© 2022 KUNR
Supreme Court rules New York concealed carry law violates 2nd Amendment

Published June 23, 2022 at 10:06 AM PDT

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that a New York law that restricts the concealed carry of firearms in public violates the Second Amendment. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the 6-3 opinion.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Duke University law professor Darrell Miller. He’s co-director of the Duke Center for Firearms Law.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.