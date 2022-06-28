We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
The House Jan. 6 committee schedules a last-minute hearing for Tuesday
Published June 28, 2022 at 2:05 AM PDT
This will be the sixth hearing for the Democratic-led committee, which has spent the last few weeks building a case around former President Donald Trump and his influence on the Jan. 6 insurrection.
