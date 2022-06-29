We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Cassidy Hutchinson provides explosive testimony during the Jan. 6 hearing
Published June 29, 2022 at 4:19 AM PDT
The House panel heard bombshell testimony from the former Trump White House aide who detailed the former president's knowledge of the potential for violence on Jan. 6, and his outbursts of anger.
