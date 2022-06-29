We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
NATO meets in Madrid for what the alliance calls a transformative summit
Published June 29, 2022 at 2:07 AM PDT
In a last minute deal, Turkey dropped its objections to Finland and Sweden joining the security alliance — all but ensuring NATO's enlargement in the midst of the war in Ukraine.
