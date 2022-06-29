© 2022 KUNR
NATO meets in Madrid for what the alliance calls a transformative summit

By A Martínez,
Frank Langfitt
Published June 29, 2022 at 2:07 AM PDT

In a last minute deal, Turkey dropped its objections to Finland and Sweden joining the security alliance — all but ensuring NATO's enlargement in the midst of the war in Ukraine.

