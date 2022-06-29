We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
News brief: Jan. 6 hearing, NATO summit, recession fears lead to layoffs
Published June 29, 2022 at 2:07 AM PDT
A recap of the explosive testimony before the House Jan. 6 panel. Turkey agrees to support Norway and Sweden joining NATO. As fears of a recession build, companies are laying off workers.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.