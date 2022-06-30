© 2022 KUNR
Supreme Court rules on 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Published June 30, 2022 at 10:11 AM PDT

The Supreme Court rules on whether President Biden can end the “remain in Mexico” policy. The policy started under former President Donald Trump and requires migrants to wait for their court hearings outside of the U.S.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with University of Texas Law School professor Denise Gilman, who directs the immigration clinic there.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.