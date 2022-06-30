© 2022 KUNR
The Supreme Court still has 2 opinions to announce before the term ends

By A Martínez,
Nina Totenberg
Published June 30, 2022 at 4:19 AM PDT

One of the most consequential Supreme Court terms in recent memory still has two major cases left on the docket — cases that could alter the political landscape on immigration and the environment.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
