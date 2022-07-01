We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
LIV golf lands in Oregon. Will it lead to a revolution in the sport?
Published July 1, 2022 at 4:16 AM PDT
The controversial Saudi Arabian-backed golf series known as LIV plays its first tournament in the U.S. this week. The breakaway series is already shaking up the golf world.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.