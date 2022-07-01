We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Pianist David Virelles shows off the depth and breadth of what he can do on 'Nuna'
Fresh Air |
By
Kevin Whitehead
Published July 1, 2022 at 10:36 AM PDT
Though he's been a New Yorker for over a decade, Virelles remains preoccupied with the rich, rhythmically charged music of his native Cuba. His new album shows where he's been — and where he's going.
Copyright 2022 Fresh Air
Kevin Whitehead is the jazz critic for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. Currently he reviews for The Audio Beat and Point of Departure.