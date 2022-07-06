We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
2 senior ministers quit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government
Published July 6, 2022 at 2:13 AM PDT
Two of Britain's most senior Cabinet ministers resigned on Tuesday. Can Prime Minister Boris Johnson survive the latest round of resignations from his Cabinet?
