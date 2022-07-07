We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Boris Johnson announces he'll resign as Britain's Conservative Party leader
Published July 7, 2022 at 2:08 AM PDT
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign as leader of the Conservatives, according to British reports. But he could remain in office through at least the summer.
