Boris Johnson announces he'll resign as Britain's Conservative Party leader

By Leila Fadel,
Frank Langfitt
Published July 7, 2022 at 2:08 AM PDT

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign as leader of the Conservatives, according to British reports. But he could remain in office through at least the summer.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Frank Langfitt
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.
