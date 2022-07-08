© 2022 KUNR
Beefalo producers want their meat to be more than just a niche product

Published July 8, 2022 at 9:26 AM PDT

Beefalo is a crossbreed of cattle and bison. The meat is lean and the animals are relatively docile, but ranchers have been reluctant to raise beefalo. The meat isn’t available in most grocery stores because it comes from mostly small producers. Some hope beefalo will soon be widely found all over the country.

Jonathan Ahl of Harvest Public Media reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

